AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Price Up 6.6% on Analyst Upgrade

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)’s share price shot up 6.6% on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $24.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock. AxoGen traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $20.93. 9,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 240,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,396 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 47,683 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,316,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $877.41 million, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.81.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

