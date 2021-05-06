Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of AYLA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,864. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 625.24% and a negative net margin of 850.81%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 33,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $617,137.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

