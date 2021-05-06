Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

NASDAQ AZYO opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. Aziyo Biologics has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZYO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $163,000.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

