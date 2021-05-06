Aziz Aghili Sells 46,500 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Stock

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DAN stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.10. 767,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. Dana Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Dana’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

DAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dana by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Dana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Dana by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dana by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.