Azuki Price Hits $0.69 on Top Exchanges (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001219 BTC on popular exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and $30,408.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00073922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.50 or 0.00276417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $655.94 or 0.01151202 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00031092 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.72 or 0.00754177 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,940.64 or 0.99932608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 10,357,048 coins and its circulating supply is 10,273,312 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

