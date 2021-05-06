B. Riley Weighs in on CTO Realty Growth, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for CTO Realty Growth in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.10. B. Riley also issued estimates for CTO Realty Growth’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 181.83% and a return on equity of 37.94%.

CTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.51. The company has a market capitalization of $297.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $56.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.