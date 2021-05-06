B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given a $7.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B2Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 360,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its stake in B2Gold by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 2,036,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 585,573 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 589,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 396,500 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,595,000 after buying an additional 120,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

