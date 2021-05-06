B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%.

B2Gold stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,297. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities cut B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

