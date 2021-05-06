Baader Bank Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €32.00 Price Target

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.62% from the stock’s previous close.

DUE has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €36.30 ($42.71).

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €35.02 ($41.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €16.69 ($19.64) and a 1-year high of €37.78 ($44.45). The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -150.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €32.61.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

