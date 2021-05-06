Baader Bank Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €220.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €220.00 ($258.82) target price from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €199.75 ($235.00).

SAE stock traded up €7.00 ($8.24) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €167.60 ($197.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,780 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of -143.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €184.95 and its 200-day moving average is €171.76. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €65.40 ($76.94) and a 12 month high of €249.00 ($292.94).

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

