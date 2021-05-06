Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 45.70% from the company’s current price.

BADFF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Badger Daylighting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Daylighting has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

OTCMKTS:BADFF traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.94. 151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13. Badger Daylighting has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

About Badger Daylighting

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.