Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 672 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,000. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $3,643,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 496,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after buying an additional 20,191 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after buying an additional 1,128,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 137,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $54.18 on Thursday. Fastenal has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

