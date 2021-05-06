Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 855 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 23.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $31,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JLL opened at $187.97 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $192.32. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.