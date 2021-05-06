Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Grows Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $21.09 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

