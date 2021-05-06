Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,036 shares of company stock worth $32,458,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $229.21 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.82 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company has a market cap of $447.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.