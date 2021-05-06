Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 508 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 281.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 128.2% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 703,064 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 71.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 362,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,646,000 after purchasing an additional 150,880 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $70.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.80.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.