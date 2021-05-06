Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 744 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $61.07 on Thursday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $61.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

