Ball (NYSE:BLL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ball (NYSE:BLL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BLL traded down $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $90.56. 1,889,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.69.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

