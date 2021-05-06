Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

Shares of BBD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,554,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,546,615. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.1356 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

