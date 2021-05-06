Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Shares of BBD opened at $4.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1356 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth about $232,063,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,144,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,577,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,595,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,396.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,211,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662,818 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 14,261,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

