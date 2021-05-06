Bankinter’s (BKNIY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BKNIY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankinter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

OTCMKTS:BKNIY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

