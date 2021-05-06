BankUnited, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for BankUnited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $447,111.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,866 shares of company stock valued at $374,663. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

