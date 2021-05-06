Barclays Increases AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $130.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

ABC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

ABC opened at $118.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $81.51 and a 12 month high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

