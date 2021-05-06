Barclays Increases Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $867.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price increased by Barclays from $861.00 to $867.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EQIX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $827.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $693.00 on Monday. Equinix has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $692.59 and its 200 day moving average is $707.29. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 135.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.21 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equinix will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total transaction of $114,228.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $6,177,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Equinix by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.2% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

