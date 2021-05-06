Barclays Initiates Coverage on TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF)

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TTGPF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TT Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

TTGPF stock remained flat at $$3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $3.69.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

