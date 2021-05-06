Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 82.80 ($1.08).

CINE opened at GBX 92.03 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. Cineworld Group has a 12 month low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 74.27. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.66.

In related news, insider Ashley Steel bought 15,191 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £14,887.18 ($19,450.20).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

