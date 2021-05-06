Barrick Gold Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up C$1.22 on Thursday, hitting C$28.52. 2,459,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,600. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$23.63 and a 1-year high of C$41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.08.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

ABX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.50.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director John Lawson Thornton acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

