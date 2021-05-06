Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,971,027. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on GOLD. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

