Barrington Research Boosts Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Price Target to $32.00

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $26.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $407.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,874,000 after acquiring an additional 34,380 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $572,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

