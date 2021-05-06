Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €75.38 ($88.68).

Get Basf alerts:

ETR:BAS opened at €69.36 ($81.60) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $63.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.57. Basf has a 52 week low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €64.77.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.