Bausch Health Companies Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.50 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of BHC opened at C$34.42 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of C$19.88 and a 1 year high of C$43.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.80 billion.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

