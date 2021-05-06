BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BESIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

BESIY opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.60. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.81 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 29.19%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

