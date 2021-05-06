Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) Insider Acquires A$24,999.00 in Stock

Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) insider Philip Bainbridge purchased 19,230 shares of Beach Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$24,999.00 ($17,856.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Beach Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

