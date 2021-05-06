Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.29.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $73.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.96. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $126.90. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.20.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWG Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.