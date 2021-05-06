Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

Shares of BBGI traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $2.40. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.63. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.