Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 39,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 484,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,820,000 after buying an additional 97,980 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $249.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.41 and its 200-day moving average is $246.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

