Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $249.77 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.41 and its 200-day moving average is $246.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

