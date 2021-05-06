BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang Sells 1,500 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total value of $532,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,359,118.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00.

Shares of BGNE opened at $305.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.15. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $142.35 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. The company had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BGNE. CLSA lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

