Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BDC traded up $2.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,009. Belden has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $54.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

