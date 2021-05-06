Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Trading 17.5% Higher Over Last Week

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00003040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $47.14 million and $1.42 million worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00084001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00065400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.41 or 0.00808382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00102778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,052.08 or 0.09047316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 89,088,130 coins and its circulating supply is 27,769,764 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

