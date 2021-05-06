Benchmark Raises HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target to $160.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price target on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. HEICO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.88.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO stock opened at $136.99 on Monday. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.83.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,313,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in HEICO by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,946 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,219,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,454,000 after purchasing an additional 48,683 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares during the period. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.