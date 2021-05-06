Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLFFF. BNP Paribas cut shares of HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:HLFFF traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.35. 319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,608. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.55. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $92.77.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

