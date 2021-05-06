Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee Sells 22,495 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 22,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $699,144.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,616,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $28,730.91.

On Friday, April 30th, Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $1,818,240.34.

On Monday, April 26th, Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $582,152.08.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $719.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

