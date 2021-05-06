Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has decreased its dividend by 58.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:BGFV traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.35. 73,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,638. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $631.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 37,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $609,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,709.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,795. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

