Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $26.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Big 5 Sporting Goods traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 8530765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 37,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $609,714.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,709.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,795. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 400.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $557.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

