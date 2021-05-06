Big 5 Sporting Goods Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,651 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 320% compared to the average volume of 1,583 call options.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $557.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

In related news, VP Michael P. Marrone sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $345,299.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 37,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $609,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,709.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,658 shares of company stock worth $2,702,795 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 437,112 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

