Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.83. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$13.83, with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

About Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK)

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

