Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NYSE BILL traded down $9.45 on Wednesday, reaching $129.92. The company had a trading volume of 45,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion and a PE ratio of -250.37. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.02 and a 200-day moving average of $139.79.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $309,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 9,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,631,882.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,189.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,057 shares of company stock worth $24,781,275 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,895,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,327.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 98,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

