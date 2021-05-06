BillionHappiness (BHC) Market Cap Hits $4.95 Million

BillionHappiness (CURRENCY:BHC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One BillionHappiness coin can now be purchased for approximately $181.32 or 0.00325116 BTC on exchanges. BillionHappiness has a total market cap of $4.95 million and $115,605.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BillionHappiness has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00014540 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness Coin Profile

BHC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,327 coins. BillionHappiness’ official website is billionhappiness.com. BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

BillionHappiness Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BillionHappiness directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BillionHappiness should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BillionHappiness using one of the exchanges listed above.

