Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,815 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.02. The company had a trading volume of 18,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,024. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.73. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.86 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.72.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

